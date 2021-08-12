Hot Weather Greets Hogs on First Day of Full Pads

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in full pads for the first time on Thursday and was greeted by extremely hot temperatures in Fayetteville.

The practice started with the offense inside the Walker Pavilion and defense on the grass practice field. The specialists were using the turf practice field outside.

In the early portion of the practice, true freshman quarterback Lucas Coley hit redshirt freshman walk-on wide receiver Chris Harris for approximately 20-yard gain. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby just narrowly missed connecting with redshirt sophomore tight end Hudson Henry. The pass was just behind Henry and fell incomplete.

The Razorbacks have six quarterbacks working trying to earn reps. Redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson is the starter with Hornsby backing him up. Coley, redshirt junior John Stephen Jones, true freshman Landon Rogers and redshirt freshman walk-on Kade Renfro are battling for the third-team spot.

Sam Pittman was pleased with the quarterbacks on the first day of preseason camp.

“That’s probably the thing I was most excited about today, was our quarterbacks’ accuracy,” Pitttman said. “I thought KJ did a nice job in there. You can go look down the line, I thought Malik had a good day. I thought John Stephen Jones made some really good plays. Coley, Renfro, and I was really excited to see Landon Rogers. He made some really nice long ball throws down the field.”

Pittman will meet with the media following practice and obviously will be asked about the quarterback battle behind Jefferson.