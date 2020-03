MAUMELLE, Ark. — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the suspension of countless outdoor activities. Gyms are locked up, zoos are closed, and school sports are postponed.

One field still open for business: The golf course at Maumelle Country Club.

FOX16’s Nick Walters takes a ride with head golf professional Cary Maddox to learn how they’re keeping members coming in a time when a leisurely yet physical activity like golf is sorely needed.