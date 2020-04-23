How Sports Dead Period Affects Football Offseason with a First-Year Head Coach

SHERWOOD, Ark. — High school football programs across the country are being impacted by a lack of spring ball. Virtual learning is commonly taking the place of traditional offseason routines.

But the programs that may be hit the hardest by sports dead seasons are ones with first-year head coaches. Sylvan Hills is one of them, as former Harding University offensive coordinator Chris Hill takes the helm.

Hill was hired on March 20, right in the midst of school closings. Thus, he has not been able to meet his own players as the season approaches.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Hill to hear how about what an offseason is like for a program in which coach and player have yet to meet. Also, how Sylvan Hills is combating the loss of spring ball.