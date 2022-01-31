Q. Our first question is from “The Hawk” Hawkins who wants to know: Isn’t there something Muss can do about Notae getting into foul trouble. Your leading scorer can’t keep spending that much time on the bench.

A. That should be his next project for sure. It looks like teams are starting to game plan for that. Notae is extremely aggressive with his defense so a good way to take his scoring out of a game is to get him in foul trouble as fast as possible. However, since he is one of their best defenders the coaches don’t want to make him passive on defense.

If there’s any good news with this, it’s that lately this team has adjusted pretty well with Notae on the bench. He sat out almost 16 minutes of the first half in the West Virginia game and Arkansas actually increased its lead while that was going on. Notae came back in and unlike in the A&M game, he managed to play well and avoided fouling out. I think Muss will get this fixed.

Q. ARKY Toney says: I don’t care about the SEC winning the challenge. I only care about Arkansas beating West Virginia.

A. I’m with you. I don’t give a rip what the rest of the league does either. I’m not one of those SEC…SEC guys. Most fans will tell you that it helps your NCAA Tournament chances if your conference is strong. You get more teams in and your strength of schedule is better when the selection committee considers its picks.

I guess my attitude is, if you’re good enough you don’t need help from the other teams in your conference to get in.

Q. @HOOP RT2 has a different opinion. He tweets: I understand the line of thinking, but in a sport that depends so highly on rankings in order to seed – and with seeds and matchups being important In making a deep NCAAT run, I usually put aside that and hope we do well as a conference.

A. I can see that too. I certainly won’t argue against it. But again, this SEC… SEC stuff, what’s the point of that? I’d like to think that South Carolina went back home impressed with Arkansas, not the SEC.

Q. @mousetown asks: Does the SEC winning the challenge with the Big 12 along with Arkansas beating West Virginia put Arkansas into the NCAA Tournament?

A. It’ll help but let’s look at what’s coming up. They’re at Georgia Wednesday night. Come home to face Mississippi State, and Auburn at home, then hit the road to Tuscaloosa and Missouri.

They come back home to face Tennessee, go to Florida, host Kentucky and LSU and finish at Tennessee.

That’s 10 games. So how many of those games do they need to win to secure an NCAA tournament bid? Six and four leaves them 11-7 in the SEC and 22-9 overall. That would do it. Five and five will still probably get them in. So avoid a losing record the rest of the way and I think they’re in but clearly there’s still a lot work to do.

Q. parallaxpig asks: Will they re-seat BWA to get more students close to court side? Seems to be an empty seat issue.

A. The only empty seats courtside were in some nonconference games back when this team was struggling. As far as I know any re-seating plans involve putting skyboxes in the upper deck which I hope doesn’t happen. I’ve looked and it appears that they could get about four skyboxes on the each end of the upper deck without eliminating any existing seats. That’s would be a good plan.

But as far as adding more student seats courtside, that’s been discussed as far back as when Frank was the AD and beyond what is there now, those seats generate too much revenue to give them up to more students who get in as a part of their student activity fee.

I suppose if they added like 24 skyboxes where the upper deck is now and sold them out, there might be enough additional revenue to let the students have more lower bowl seats. But again, that’s not a plan I like because it would reduce the seating capacity to 15,000 or less.

Q. teamOTIS wants to know: What is Ronnie Brewer’s role on the team and is it effective to have former Hogs to recruit future hogs? Also, what former Hog would you want to come back and join the coaching team?

A. Brewer is the recruiting coordinator and as I understand it they really like him in that role. He can’t go off campus to recruit but his relationship with AAU players in the state has helped bring in what is currently the number two class in the country for 2022.

A lot of the older fans wanted Sidney Moncrief or Darrell Walker, Corliss Williamson or Lee Mayberry on the coaching staff at various times. Maybe Todd Day. I really don’t have an opinion on that other that to say that, for the most part, great players don’t usually make successful coaches. Coaching and playing require different skillsets and most players, like say, Michael Jordan have no interest in coaching.

Q. Michael Davidson on Facebook asks: How are the matchups for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge determined?

A. The Deputy Commissioners for Basketball for the SEC and the Big 12 do it together but they take a lot of input from ESPN. The network wants TV ratings so they try to put together interesting matchups. They do rotate opponents year-to-year trying to avoid repeat matchups but there are exceptions. Kansas vs Kentucky is such a TV draw that we’ve seen it a lot in this series. One more thing, there are 10 Big 12 teams and 14 SEC teams so the bottom four SEC teams over the previous two seasons usually sit the series out. Occasionally an SEC team will decide it doesn’t want to play in this challenge so the bottom four team with the best two-year record gets to play in it but that’s very rare.

Q. Hoggle says: I think it is naive to think allowing players to be paid for “image and likeness” will not open the door to players being semi-openly bid on in recruiting. I posted this on May 9 of last year and you laughed it off as absurd. Care to take another stab at it?

A. What I recall saying is that because you can legally provide players with money after they sign their letter of intent it would be stupid for boosters to try to lure them to their school during the recruiting process. It’s much less risky to let the NIL reputation of a school enter into the thinking of recruits.

That doesn’t mean some won’t cheat. The same boosters and schools that have always cheated will probably continue to do it. But again, is it worth the risk when you can get these players paid after they sign?

I’ve spent the last few weeks talking to NIL people and people who deal with NIL agents and the consensus seems to be, for most players the NIL money is not huge and most top players are still going to go to a school because that school can develop them into pro athletes while competing for conference titles and getting into the playoffs.

In other words they don’t think A&M is consistently going to be buying a lot of players away from Alabama or Georgia.

Q. Pigsfeat says: All coaches tout the need for a good PWO program. How to you rate Coach Pittman’s PWO commitments so far?

A. Otis Kirk is our expert on that. He says it’s outstanding this year. They were limited last year because they had so many super seniors. So far they’ve gotten commitments from an outstanding in-state running back, a very talented receiver out of El Dorado, a solid linebacker out of Georgia and another player that hasn’t been announced so far.

A very successful high school coach once told me that a strong preferred walk on program is essential to success for the Razorbacks. He was mainly talking about kids that were good enough to get scholarships to mid majors but would come to Arkansas as walk ons because they always wanted to be Razorbacks. Those type players will never quit on you. They will overachieve and won’t cause off the field problems.

Q. Hoggle says: Some coaches/coaching staffs are obviously better at developing players than others. I read a comment on Hogville that everyone knows what drills and techniques to teach, so if true, what makes the difference in one coach being better than another at player development?

A. First of all not all coaching staffs use the same techniques. There’s no question that some head coaches stay on the cutting edge of emerging trends. However to me the biggest key to success is a coaches ability to get the most out of a player.



John Mc Donnell, who won over 40 national championships, was a firm believer that you can’t take a cookie cutter approach to developing athletes. Each responds differently to coaching. The best coaches figure out how to push an athlete’s buttons to get the most out of him/her.

Q. Alex4Hogs88 says: I always buy tickets by the game but I am somewhat interested in buying a season ticket for the 2022 football season. But when I look at prices there is a required whopping $5,000 donation even for an upper level seat. Why is the donation so high?

A. Supply and demand is the best answer. They can get those donations because there are enough people willing to pay it. To me there are two kinds of season ticket holders. There are those who are so committed that they go to every game and they pay that donation to assure that they don’t miss a game.

Then here are those how have enough money that the donation is not a big deal. They will pick and choose the games they want to go to and if they don’t decide to go to a specific game they’ll either give the tickets away or let them sit in a drawer.

But by purchasing season tickets both groups are assured of getting into a game if they want to. You can’t always do that without season tickets or you might end up playing a crazy price for a big game, like say Arkansas and Alabama or Arkansas and Texas.

The bottom line is always, is it worth it? Only you can decide that for yourself.

Q. Dave Van Horn was showing off the Diamond Hogs new team performance center last week. Vicky Welch Putman reacted to that. She posted: How lucky are those guys? Awesome.

A. It has all of the elements of the football and basketball development centers. A state of the art locker-room. Instead of walking up to a window to ask for your equipment or uniforms when you need them, each players has what resembles a giant mail box in a wall with their own combination. Your stuff is in there when you need it.

There’s a complete training room with double whirlpools. A full size weight room. A Nutrition bar and eating area. Indoor pitching mounds and batting cages hooked up to computers to analyze pitching and hitting techniques. A recreational players lounge and coaches offices with an awesome view of the stadium from the left field wall.

Dave Van Horn even has a restroom and a shower in his office just like football and basketball head coaches.

Q. Ben Calvert doesn’t sound like a Hog baseball fan. His reaction to the new facility: Who paid for this monstrosity? Was it the alumni association or was it our tax dollars?

A. Neither. The Hunt Family funded a lot of it. There are other individual donors. The rest comes from athletic department revenues. Ticket sales. TV money etc. You can relax. Zero tax dollars were used and no alumni association funds.

Q. Razorback RedNeck wants to know. With baseball at Baum-Walker just around the corner what would be your walk-up song be if you played?

A. I last played baseball at the Babe Ruth level. I was 14. The only walk up we had was a guy on the PA system announcing our names. Depending on who you were fans would either cheer or boo.

There was a kid I knew on another team who didn’t like me much. He went up into the PA booth one day in a little league game and convinced the announcer that my real first name was Maxwell. So I came to the plate and the guy said, “Maxwell Irwin now batting for the Sox.” I was like WHAT??

There was a lot of laughing in the stands.

If we had walk up songs what would mine have been? To me “Cotton Eye Joe” and baseball go together. The group Rednex wasn’t around back then but I would have liked the harmonica version that they do. The line dance remix.