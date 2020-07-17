Hunter Yurachek: “The Football Players Want to Play”

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s obvious the University of Arkansas’ football players as well as athletes in other sports want to play this fall.

On Thursday, Arkansas’ vice-chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek participated in a Zoom conference with beat writers covering the Razorbacks. He was asked if the athletes have talked to him about wanting to play sports this fall amid the possible shutdown again due to COVID-19?

“I have the luxury of having a son that plays football and a son that’s a graduate assistant on the football staff, and I’ll tell you that the football players want to play football,” Yurachek said. “Here’s the thing that they have told me, unequivocally, ‘Don’t put us through fall camp and then pull the plug on us.’ They said, ‘Fall camp is the worst three or four weeks of football season.’ They said, ‘Please don’t put us through fall camp and then pull the plug on us. Make a decision before fall camp.’ And so, they want to play. They’re here working hard.”

Jake Yurachek is a redshirt sophomore linebacker transfer from the University of Colorado. He played high school at Friendswood (Texas) before heading to Colorado. He transferred to Arkansas was on the team in 2019. His brother, Ryan Yurachek, was an outstanding tight end at Marshall where he caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career. He’s now a graduate assistant with the Razorbacks.

The desire to play sports certainly extends beyond just football.

“Soccer team’s here,” Yurachek said. “We have 300-plus student-athletes. We have more baseball and soccer players here right now than we’ve ever had during the summer. These men and women, they want to play their sport. They miss it desperately. They’re making a great deal of sacrifices right now in their own personal social lives they normally have in the summers so they can be here and train and get better. They just want to play, and I’m going to try to find a way to make sure that happens.”

One thing that is always pointed out concerning possibly having football and sports this fall is universities stand to lose a lot of money if they don’t happen. Yurachek takes exception with the money angle.

“And I hate the narrative that we’re doing this just for the money at this level,” Yurachek said. “It’s not about the money. It’s a passion for these young men and women. And yes, there’s some significant financial benefit to want to say that comes from this, but the majority of the financial benefits go back into the lives and the experience of those student-athletes.

“From their scholarships, it’s 11 million dollars, their scholarship bill. We’ve spent 4 million dollars for food. We have a full time mental health division with three full time mental health people. We have athletic trainers. We have strength and conditioning coaches. We have some of the best head coaches and assistant coaches across this country that are helping them train and get better at their sport. We have an academic staff that helped them achieve a 3.43 cumulative GPA this past spring semester. We invest a significant amount of the resources we generate back into the lives and experiences of our student athletes, and that’s a financial piece of it.”

Arkansas is slated to kickoff the 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 5, against Nevada in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.