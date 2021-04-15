Inexperienced but Resilient: Trojans Have Battled For Second Place in Sun Belt West

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s been a tough season for the Little Rock baseball team. But, head coach Chris Curry knows that his inexperienced group is resilient.

The Trojans sit at (15-14) overall after Tuesday’s loss to Central Arkansas in the second part of the Governor’s I-40 Showdown. However, their (6-3) conference record has them second in the Sun Belt West.

April didn’t start great for the Trojans. After getting swept by in-state rival Arkansas state, they lost a two-game mid-week series to No. 1 Arkansas. Even after five straight losses, UALR came back to Little Rock with something to prove.

They swept South Alabama for the first time in program history and did it with a comeback walk-off win on Sunday after being down 8-4 with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Curry and his squad are hoping that the second conference series sweep of the year can help boost them for the final six weeks of the season.

Little Rock will travel to Monroe, LA for a three game series against the Warhawks starting on Saturday.