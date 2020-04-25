Inside North Little Rock Football’s Transition to New Head Coach Amid Dead Period

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Football programs everywhere are adjusting to an offseason without spring ball. But teams that are impacted more by the dead period in sports are those with a first-year head coach.

J.R. Eldridge was introduced as North Little Rock’s newest head football coach at the end of March, when schools had already closed. Eldridge comes from Arkadelphia, where he had spent the last nine years and led the Badgers to consecutive state championships in 2017 and 2018.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Eldridge to hear how his Charging Wildcats are installing playbooks with virtual learning and implementing a culture without physically being with eachother.