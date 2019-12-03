Instant Replay Coming to High School Football Title Games

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Something new is coming to the high school football state title games. Instant replay will be used. Coaches will have a challenge and their will be officials in the replay booth watching all the plays.
The title games start Friday night at War Memorial Stadium when Bryant plays North Little Rock for the 7A title. Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian will battle for the 5A championship Saturday at noon. Benton and Searcy finish up the first weekend of title games Saturday at 6:30.