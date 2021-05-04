Is this the Golden Era for Razorback Baseball?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Dave Van Horn and the Diamond Hogs secure their fourth straight week as the number 1 team in the country; FOX 16 Sports Director Wess Moore has ‘One Moore Thought’.

“I have One Moore Thought.

For the fourth straight week the Diamond Hogs are the unanimous number one team in the country.

It’s the sixth time this season Arkansas has been the unanimous number one team and the tenth straight week they’ve been number one in at least one of the polls.

If you’re curious, there’s been eleven weeks in the season and a preseason poll.

We’ve never seen this kind of dominance from Arkansas baseball.

They lead the country in home runs, they’re in the top five in walks and runs scored.

They also are great in the field.

Dave Van Horn said up the middle, catcher, shortstop, second base, and centerfield, he’d put that group up against anyone in the country.

They also have the best closer in the country in Kevin Kopps.

All this is coming against the best competition.

Arkansas’ strength of schedule is number two in the country.

They are 12-3 against ranked teams.

With nine SEC games left Arkansas has 15 wins.

If they take two out of three each week, they’ll finish with 21 sec wins.

that would be the most wins for a Dave Van Horn coached team.

They’ve been to the College World Series two straight years and who knows last year could have been three in a row.

We are in the golden era of Razorback Baseball.

All they’re missing is a national title and the way this team is playing, this very well could be the year.

It’s just One Moore Thought.”