BY OTIS KIRK

FAYETTEVILLE — Van Buren Class of 2025 wide receiver Jadyn Johnson is hoping to eventually play college football once his high school career ends.

Johnson, 5-10, 170, suffered a knee injury earlier this spring, but it turned out not be as serious as first thought. He is now back working with the Pointers and hoping to find a role this fall.

“Summer has been better than ever,” Johnson said. “I love the new coaches we got. I love how the program everyone is growing together. We didn’t skip a beat. Coming back from the injury has been amazing.”

Johnson suffered an overextended knee injury. While it cost him some time on the field he’s now back working out. He was with the team at the Southwest Elite 7on7 on Thursday and Friday. He talked about his plans for what remains of the summer before reporting date for the 2022 season.

“A lot of conditioning and learn the playbook,” Johnson said. “We’re putting in a lot of new stuff.”

Johnson talked about how the Pointers did at Shiloh Christian in the 7on7 tournament.

“First day we did good,” Johnson said. “We lost one and tied one and won four. We came back Friday and lost both games to Fayetteville and Stillwater (Okla.).”

Johnson makes no secret of the fact he loves the Arkansas Razorbacks. He came to a football camp at Arkansas on June 12 even though he wasn’t able to work out that day. He talked about what made him love the Hogs so much.

“I don’t know, but I think it’s just a hometown thing,” Johnson said. “It would mean the world to play for them one day. I love the Razorbacks.”

He visited the Razorbacks as a recruit on April 16 for a scrimmage. He was at the Arkansas Prospect Day on March 5, Johnson is very impressed with Kenny Guiton, Arkansas’ wide receivers coach.

“I love him,” Johnson said. “He’s a very smart dude. I talked to Coach Guiton the most (at the Prospect Day). He told me to listen to the trainers and be smart on my recovery.”

Johnson and Van Buren will open the 2022 season at Fort Smith Southside on Friday, Sept. 2. They have a scrimmage game against Alma on Aug. 23 prior to the regular season.

“I’m really excited for the season,” Johnson said. “I don’t think I will get as much (playing time) as I would want to. But I will get plenty to get my name out there and show them I’m not just an average player.

“I need to get off the ball. Working on getting off a jam and keeping my eye on the ball all the time.”