Jalen Catalon, Grant Morgan Talk Trio of Defensive Newcomers

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon and senior linebacker Grant Morgan are impressed with a trio of newcomers on defense.

The two were among three Razorbacks who participated in a teleconference this past Friday. They talked about a variety of topics including defensive end Julius Coates, linebacker Kelin Burrle and safety Myles Slusher.

Catalon hosted Slusher when he came for an official visit. He talked about what he thinks the Hogs are going to get from the former Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star recruit.

“We knew each other a little bit,” Catalon said. “We played 7-on-7 with each other when we were in high school, so I kind of know playing 7-on-7 with him. I know that he had interest in Arkansas, so when he came up for his official visit I was able to host him, and I really enjoyed it. We kind of talked ball a little bit, just kind of talked about his future and kind of the aspect of everything, you’ll be taken care of and all that. I’m glad it worked out. He came to Arkansas. Excited to have him on the team. We’re real cool with each other. He’s a good person, and he’s a baller, so Arkansas fans should be excited about him. He’s legit.”

As a senior in 2019, Slusher had 26 tackles, two for loss, a sack, one intercepion and four pass breakups. He was hampered with injuries much of the season. As a junior when he was healthy, Slusher had 68 tackles, three for loss, two interceptions and one recovered fumble.

Morgan talked about Coates who transferred to Arkansas from East Mississippi Community College. He had 30 tackles, 19 solo, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, recovered a pair and broke up two passes.

“Julius Coates, he’s a guy you’re going to look and he’s going to make — like Mike Woods said Blayne Toll — like he’s going to make Blayne Toll look small,” Morgan said. “Thing is, Blayne Toll is a huge human being. Julius Coates, he’s got that exact build that you want. He runs super hard. He’s super quiet, doesn’t talk really to anybody. Coach (Jamil) Walker got on to all of us and said that we need to be more talkative to everybody and especially him. We all tried talking to him, and he just like laughed and giggled.

“But D-line, he’s really fit in with the D-line like Jonathan Marshall and Isaiah Nichols and them, and they’re really bringing him on. He has some forces of nature that you can’t teach in football. It’s just God-given. He’s going to be able to use it. He’s real strong, real quick, agile, everything. We’ve just got to bring him along. This is a big time for him, hopefully. The D-line, which I know they’re still getting the guys talking to John about it. For him to be able to take that 30 this time is big, especially from JUCO.”

Burrle is a linebacker who was a four-year varsity winner at Harvey (La.) Helen Cox. Morgan likes him as well.

“Kelin, he’s with us, he’s been working,” Morgan said. “We always joke with him. He’s the young buck in the group, so we’re always saying he’s got to get out of that freshman mindset. He’s got to become a college football player now and get out of high school. I called him yesterday and was joking with him about gaining a lot of weight while he’s back in Louisiana. But he did well over these past three months.

“He was just adapting to the workouts and just coming along. We were bringing him along, and he was trying to learn everything. He’s still a freshman. He’s still adapting to college life, being able to go to class. Now it’s completely different. He’s got to be able to do it all online. But he looks well. He’s a good frame, good build. He’s an athlete. Just like every kid that comes from Louisiana, that kids an athlete.”

Arkansas is slated to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, against Nevada in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.