By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Chris Low has released the ESPN All-America team and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is on the squad.

Catalon is set for his redshirt junior season following 2021 when he was limited to six games due to a shoulder injury. Even limited to six games, Catalon finished with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups.

Low wrote the following about Catalon.

“After a big redshirt freshman season, Catalon missed the second half of last season with a shoulder injury. He’d already been playing with a broken hand. The Hogs’ defense suffered once he exited the lineup. Catalon is a sure tackler who is always around the football. He’s also one of those players who cleans up mistakes in the secondary.”

Others from the SEC on the squad were Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, safety Jordan Battle, linebacker Dallas Turner, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis, Texas A&M offensive guard Layden Robinson and South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.

This is just the latest award for Catalon. He has also been named to All-America teams with the AP, The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News.

All-SEC Coaches

The Coaches All-SEC team was released Tuesday. It had Catalon, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Bumper Pool on the first unit. Offensive guard Brady Latham was selected to the third team.