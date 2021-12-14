Jalen Catalon Set to Return For Junior Season at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore safety Jalen Catalon has announced he will return to Arkansas for his junior season.

Catalon announced the decision on Twitter Tuesday.

Catalon saw this season cut short by a shoulder injury that required surgery after the Ole Miss game. Catalon finished the season with 46 tackles, including 22 solo, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.

Prior to this season, Catalon had 105 tackles, two for loss, three forced fumbles, one recovered, three interceptions and a pass breakup.

He was first-team All-SEC in 2020 (AP) and a FWAA Freshman All-American and Phil Steele’s third-team All-American pick.

He joins senior right tackle Dalton Wagner and junior center Ricky Stromberg in announcing they will return in 2022.