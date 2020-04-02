James Jointer Adds Another Offer on Thursday, Talks Training During COVID-19, Razorbacks and More

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Parkview Class of 2022 three-star running back James Jointer is working hard to prepare for the 2020 football season.

Jointer, 6-1, 200, is one of five recruits in the sophomore class in the state who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. On Thursday, another school jumped into the hunt for Jointer as he pulled in a new offer. This one from the University of North Texas. His sophomore season was cut short due to a knee injury and surgery, but he’s still gaining offers from schools.

“It’s just a blessing,” Jointer said of the offers. “I’ve been putting in the work. It’s been a long year. A lot of coaches have offered me even with that happening. It’s just a blessing for them to continue offering with me getting hurt.”

The University of Arkansas was the first school to offer Jointer. They extended the offer on Jan. 26, 2019, during his freshman year in school. On Feb. 1, just over a year after his first offer from the Hogs, he was re-offered by Sam Pittman and the new staff while on a visit for a Junior Day.

“That was just an honor especially from the homestate team,” Jointer said.

The day he was re-offered by the Razorbacks Jointer was excited.

“Coach Pittman, Coach (Jon) Cooper, Coach (Kendal) Briles and Coach (Jimmy) Smith, they were in the player’s lounge, joking around, they came up to my mom and told her, ‘You know he’s got an offer with this staff too,’” Jointer said. “It was kind of cool. I know my mom was about ready to cry.

“Honestly, it means a lot to me, with my whole situation, having surgery and all that, it just means a lot to me. The love that new coaches showed me really shocked me, I didn’t expect that. I loved the atmosphere. I can tell these guys, the new coaches, have something special.”

If Jointer goes to Arkansas and ends up at running back he would be coached by Smith. Jointer talked about his impressions of Smith.

“Oh, I love him,” Jointer said. “I could tell that if I was to play for him, he’ll be like a big brother to me, not like a hard coach on me. I know he’ll be hard but I would love for him to be like a big brother.”

With schools out and no spring practice this year, Jointer and others have had to adjust to working out more on their own instead of with the team.

“Garage workouts have been coming through,” Jointer said. “I run two miles a day. Dumb bells every day. I want to stay on top of my cardio because I know when workouts start back conditioning will be no joke. It will be all gas and no brakes. I workout with my teammate (tight end) Erin Outley. I’ve worked out a lot with him during this break too.”

Little Rock Parkview has several players who have drawn offers in addition to Outley and Jointer. The 2020 season could be a promising one for the Patriots.

“We can most definitely, I think it’s a high possibility we can win a state championship,” Jointer said. “It’s just all on us. It’s not even the coaches. It’s just whether we’re gonna perform or not. We’ve got the talent. The coaches are gonna do all they can so it’s up to us whether we’re gonna do it or not as one team.”

Jointer is a running back on offense and safety on defense. Does he have a preference which side of the ball he plays in college?

“I mean it really doesn’t matter,” Jointer said. “I’m an athlete. Whichever one I can go in and get on the field immediately at.”

The Class of 2022 in Arkansas has a chance to be a great one. In addition to the five Arkansas has offered there’s some others with Power 5 offers despite only being sophomores. Jointer talked about that.

“It just means a lot especially being from the state of Arkansas,” Jointer said. “Sometimes we get slept on and don’t get the attention we should from Power 5 schools, just schools in general, and I know most of the players with the Power 5 offers from my state. I know the guys work hard and seeing them get offers makes me happy. I am pretty cool with most of those guys. I feel we’ve got a chance to do something special that hasn’t been done in a lot of years.”

In addition to Arkansas and North Texas, Jointer is also known to have offers from Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Missouri.

Click here for Jointer’s highlights.