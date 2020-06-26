Jaquaylin Crawford Transferring to Arkansas, Second Sooner Heading to Razorbacks

FAYETTVILLE — The University of Arkansas made a strong recruiting attempt at former Rockdale (Texas) four-star Jaquaylin Crawford in the Class of 2018, but he chose Oklahoma.

Crawford, 5-10, 175, announced on Friday he is transferring to the Razorbacks where he will play wide receiver. He was a cornerback at Oklahoma. He will redshirt in 2020 and then have two years of eligibility remaining.

Crawford was recruited to Arkansas by Justin Stepp and officially visited Fayetteville the weekend of Dec. 16, 2017. At Rockdale, Crawford recorded over 150 receptions, 2,500 receiving yards and 33 receiving touchdowns, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 18 TDs and tallied over 500 return yards during his career.

Crawford joins linebacker Levi Draper in heading to Arkansas from Oklahoma. Draper also had two years of eligibility, but as a grad transfer he will be eligible this fall.

Stepp is obviously to win the recruiting battle for Crawford this time.

Another great day to be a RAZORBACK! Great way to start the weekend! God has a way of working things out! #WPS pic.twitter.com/XfUl1Eg0SF — Coach Justin Stepp SnagCrew CEO (@coachjstepp) June 26, 2020