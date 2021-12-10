Jared Verse Enters Transfer Portal, Arkansas, Others Offer Talented Defensive End

FAYETTEVILLE — Last year it was John Ridgeway who blew up when he entered the transfer portal and this year it’s University of Albany defensive end Jared Verse.

Verse, 6-4, 245, was offered by Arkansas on Friday and announced it on Twitter.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/fTtLMGDUW6 — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) December 10, 2021

Verse entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30 with three years of eligibility remaining.

I will miss all my brothers and will always cherish the memories we have made together! #GoDanes pic.twitter.com/KJgstIN4jl — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) November 30, 2021

Verse was one of three players at his school who made all-conference. Verse finished the season with 52 tackles, 31 solo, 11.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 13 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Since entering the transfer portal, Verse has gained offers from Missouri, Tennessee, Syracuse, Florida State, Iowa, Connecticut, Nebraska, West Virginia, Bowling Green, Houston, Utah, San Diego State, Purdue, Kent State, Colorado, James Madison, Utah State, Buffalo, Kansas and Western Kentucky. He took an official visit to Syracuse last weekend.

Verse is from Berwick (Pa.) Central Columbia High School. He was a 3-sport athlete (football, basketball and track) at Columbia Central. As a senior tight end, caught 15 passes for 385 yards. Also had 14 tackles and three forced fumbles defensively. Won a state championship as part of the 4×400 relay team. Also competed in the 100, 200 and 4×100. Three-time All-PHAC athlete.