Javion Hunt Puts Hogs in Top 8 Schools, Two Others Have Razorbacks Among Favorites, O-Line Target Heads to Big 12

FAYTTEVILLE — Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert Class of 2021 three-star running back Javion Hunt has placed Arkansas among his top schools.

Hunt, 6-0, 205, tweeted out his eight favorites with Arkansas , Memphis, Nebraska, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Minnesota making the cut. Hunt helped Carl Albert to a 13-1 record in 2019.

Hunt visited Arkansas on Feb. 1 for a Junior Day. He was impressed with Sam Pittman, Jimmy Smith and the new staff.

“The visit was pretty good,” Hunt said. “It was my first time being up here with the new staff. I was able to talk to coach Jimmy Smith a lot. He’s a really good guy. I got a 1-on-1 with coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the guys. I really think they’re going to change things around here. It seems like good place to be.

“Arkansas still has that home feel like last time. I think with the new staff where they’ve been and where they’ve come from I think they have the tools to change things around to get this program going.”

Hunt talked about what he feels is the best aspects of his game.

“I have elite vision,” Hunt said. “I’m able to make really good cuts and I have a good burst and good top-end speed.”

Just now getting to post my highlights because me and my boys been busy collecting more hardware. #4peat #statechamps #drivefor5. https://t.co/j0dDVUthCB — ACE BOOGIE (@HuntJavion) December 17, 2019

Tight End Likes Seven

St. John’s High School in Washington, DC, Class of 2021 three-star tight end Bryce Butler has released his Top 7 schools at this time.

Butler tweeted out that Arkansas, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Buffalo, Rutgers, Connecticut and Ohio are at the top of his list right now though he’s still 100-percent open.

Top 7 ‼️(Recruitment Still 100% open) pic.twitter.com/v4HFB2D0ww — Bryce Butler (@BryceButler82) April 12, 2020

Butler, 6-3, 230, was offered by Jon Cooper on March 6. He helped the Cadets to a 7-5 record in 2019.

Offensive Linemen Names Favorites

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs released his Final 7 schools as well.

Arkansas, USC, Alabama, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M made the cut.

MY Final 7 …RESPECT MY DECISION 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hEYRcnPIPs — Maximus Gibbs (@gibbs_maximus) April 12, 2020

Gibbs, 6-6, 385, helped lead his team to a 13-1 record in 2019. Arkansas’ Brad Davis offered him on March 16.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/Si4oueL4hm JUNIOR SEASON HIGLIGHTS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HG1Cj8VT5c — Maximus Gibbs (@gibbs_maximus) December 17, 2019

Headed To Texas Tech

Argyle (Texas) High School Class of 2021 offensive lineman Jack Tucker committed to Texas Tech on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Tucker had been offered by Arkansas earlier in the process and is a three-star prospect.