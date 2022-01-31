FAYETTEVILLE — Phenix City (Ala.) Central Class of 2024 cornerback Jayden Coleman was impressed with Arkansas on his visit Saturday.

Coleman, 6-0, 174, already had an offer to Arkansas prior to the visit and liked what he saw in Fayetteville.

“The visit it went good,” Coleman said. “I like the facilities, the atmosphere, the coaches and everything went good. Really good facilities.”

Did Arkansas feel like home?

“It feels at home,” Coleman said. “The coaches made it feel like home. The environment it feels like home.”

Coleman enjoyed his time with Coach Kresean Reed and mentioned what when talking about the highlight of the trip.

“Just when Coach Reed was walking me around and talking to me and stuff,” Johnson said.

Being from Alabama, Coleman obviously is in the middle of SEC Country and credited that as one of the reasons he chose to visit the Hogs.

“It’s an SEC school,” Coleman said. “I wanted to take an SEC visit I guess.”\What are you looking for in a college?

“Just where it feel like family,” Coleman said.

As far as the facilities were things better in person than you had seen on the Internet?

“Yeah, it was way better,” Coleman said.

In addition to Arkansas who was offered on Sept. 2, Coleman also has offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, Penn State, Indiana and several others.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for Coleman at hoops game with Sam Pittman.