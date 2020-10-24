Jayden Williams Gaining Offers, Move to Offensive Line Paying Off

FAYETTEVILLE — Conway Class of 2021 offensive tackle Jayden Williams made the move from tight end earlier this season and colleges are taking notice.

Williams, 6-5, 265, is also the standout on Conway’s talented basketball team that was set to play for the state championship last season before being canceled due to COVID concerns. The Wampus Cats are 5-2 following a thrilling 49-42 win over Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers Friday night.

“It helped recruiting wise and I feel I’m getting better every week,” Williams said of the move to the offensive line. “We had a tackle go down with an injury and they needed somebody that can play. They asked me to do it and I said yes.”

He currently holds offers from Missouri, Kansas, UCA, McNeese, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist. Other Power 5 schools and more are interested.

“I say the recruiting is going as good as can be expected,” Williams said. “Just trying to get some more (offers) and look for the right school and things of that nature.”

What would an offer from the Razorbacks mean to you?

“It would mean a lot,” Williams said. “The instate school wanting me. Nothing better.”

Williams talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“Just somewhere I can get better as a player and person,” Williams said. “Try to get my degree and be successful. And try to get to the next level which is the NFL.”

As far as the Wampus Cats, Williams and Conway opened with a 38-21 victory over Fayetteville. Bentonville beat them 47-21 the following week. Conway bounced back to defeat Jonesboro 49-28. The next Friday they lost a tough one to North Little Rock 39-37. They defeated Cabot 52-49 and then Fort Smith Northside 48-12. They host Little Rock Catholic on Friday and then go to Bryant to close out the regular season. The two teams they have lost to and Bryant are all three still undefeated.

“I think it’s going good,” Williams said. “Offensively we’re clicking and defensively they’re doing their thing. I think we’ve got a shot this year.”

As noted earlier, Williams was a key member of the basketball team that was set to face Little Rock Central for the state championship last season before canceled. Williams feels his future is in football, but he also knows basketball helps him as well.

“Footwork and being quick on my feet,” Williams said. “Being able to play in front of people. It just transfers natural instincts because we do it so much.”