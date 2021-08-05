JJ Hollingsworth Enjoys Arkansas’ Cookout, Ready For Senior Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth was one of the recruits to attend the cookout at the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, committed to Arkansas on July 24, 2020. He committed to the Razorbacks 11 days after the offer was extended from Sam Pittman. While at Arkansas on Saturday he saw the Class of 2022 grow by one when Duncanville (Texas) linebacker Jordan Crook committed.

“It was a pretty good day,” Hollingsworth said. “We had Jordan committed. It was a pretty special day for us and just getting the opportunity to come out and see everybody and get on campus another time before the football season starts. It’s pretty fun.”

Hollingsworth took an official visit to Arkansas the June 25-27 weekend. He talked about the interaction with the coaches and other recruits at the cookout.

“It was everybody just bonding and having a good time,” Hollingsworth said. “It wasn’t really as stressful. We were recruited a little bit by some of the guys that are committed. They just got everybody together and hung out.”

The versatile Hollingsworth plays both ways for the Pirates. He helped lead Greenland to a 9-3 record in 2020. He finished with 53 tackles, 31 solo, four for loss, eight sacks and forced a fumble. Hollingsworth and the Pirates will open the season on Sept. 3.

“I’m pretty excited for it,” Hollingsworth said. “Senior year, everybody’s going to go out and give it their all. We start practice Sunday night at midnight.”

Other than obviously winning games, what are you most focused on this season?

“Just get better,” Hollingsworth said. “Do my best and, hopefully, get as far as we can in the playoffs and get ready for everything that’s coming to us.”