Joe Foucha, Arkansas Holding Another Spring Practice

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit the practice fields for the 11th time this spring on Thursday and senior safety Joe Foucha was among the players practicing.

Foucha had a tweet earlier Thursday that led some to believe he was injured. But, as with many things on Twitter, that was people reading too much into a tweet. Foucha was going through spring drills on Thursday and looked healthy.

Maybe it meant he will be off Twitter until September, but whatever Foucha is practicing and looked sharp on Thursday.

They need a healthy Foucha this fall because he is one of the key members of the secondary. He played in all 10 games last fall. He finished with 60 tackles, including 18 solo, three for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one fumble recovered and another forced.

As far as the defensive backs, redshirt sophomore cornerback Devin Bush continues to practice in a green protective jersey due to an injury. Bush hasn’t scrimmaged, but was going through the work on Thursday without contact.

DEFENSIVE FRONT

Don’t be surprised if Arkansas plays more four-man front this fall than expected. Much has been made about a three-man front, but redshirt sophomore Eric Gregory is up to 300 pounds now and working inside some with redshirt junior Isaiah Nichols and others. Jalen Catalon said Tuesday the Hogs are working some on a four-man front.

“For sure,” Catalon said. “I always say that you have to be flexible. A three front might not be the best package for that certain game down the road so we have to go to a four front. Maybe the package for a even front might work. You have got to have both in your game because you don’t know what the offense is going to do. Offensive coordinators change around every single year and you just don’t know what a certain team is going to throw at you. You have got to be ready for either/or. We are definitely putting that in just so we have both packages. We have definitely done a lot more this spring, but we have adding a four front just in case we need it and stuff like that.

“I think we are doing a really good job with both of them and making sure everybody knows it. We are going over a lot of film and walk throughs and making sure everybody is is in the right gap, right responsibility. We are definitely adding both of them and what to do on both.”

OFFENSIVE LINE

The first unit on Thursday was the same as recent practices. It had Ricky Stromberg at center, Dalton Wagner (right) and Myron Cunningham (left) at the tackles and then Luke Jones (left) and Ty Clary (right) at the guards.

Of course Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer are competing hard at the guard spots. When sophomore transfer Ty’kieast Crawford is able to return from an injury he will be in the mix at tackle as is Marcus Henderson and others. Shane Clenin is backing up Stromberg at center.