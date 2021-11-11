Joe Foucha Heading Home With Several Tickets, but Still Searching for More

FAYETTEVILLE — When safety Joe Foucha chose the Hogs over most of the other SEC schools as well as many national powers in the Class of 2018 it was very good recruiting by Mark Smith as well as others.

Foucha signed with Arkansas out of New Orleans McDonogh 35 and has had a good career at Arkansas. Since the Razorbacks are playing at LSU on Saturday Foucha has been rounding up some tickets for his family.

“I’m still trying to get as many tickets as I can get,” Foucha said. “So you know I’m probably at about 24 right now so I’m still looking for more tickets. So I’m not sure, but it’s going to be a lot.”

Does your family still live in New Orleans?

“Yes sir, a lot of my family stays in New Orleans,” Foucha said. “The cool part about it, when the hurricane hit I moved to Baton Rouge for three years, so I also have a lot of family in Baton Rouge as well.”

Foucha is one of Arkansas’ captains this season. Foucha is currently fourth on the team with 52 tackles including 21 solo. Since you are playing in your homestate does this game have any extra motivation for you?

“Well it’s just another game, but I feel like it’s more to it,” Foucha said. “I’m back home. Last time back home. I’ve never had the Boot trophy so it’s a big game for us all, not just me.”

As far as LSU offensively Foucha knows what to expect from the Tigers.

“I know they have a lot of big personnel,” Foucha said. “I know they run the ball really well. They have a set of good backs they rotate a lot. I’m expecting them to run the ball a lot this game. I know they’re going to rotate both quarterbacks. So I know we’re going to see both quarterbacks this game. Just making it hard for those guys especially the freshman quarterback that they’re going to rotate in. Making it hard for him. That’s going to be mainly what we do.”

The two LSU quarterbacks are sophomore Max Johnson from Athens, Ga., and freshman Garrett Nussmeier from Lake Charles, La. Johnson has completed 178 of 246 passes for 2,169 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Nussmeier has completed 11 of 26 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Foucha talked about LSU’s two-quarterback system.

“I mean, I feel like it doesn’t make it really too difficult as long as we go through our reads and do what we’re supposed to do on defense,” Foucha said. “It won’t make it difficult at all, so if we see two guys rotating a lot, I feel like we’re doing our job.”

Foucha is also aware of LSU tailback Tyrion Davis-Price, 6-1, 232, who has rushed 143 times for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

“Yeah, we’re going to throw a lot of different things,” Foucha said. “We’re going to do a lot of different things this game. We’re prepared for the run and we’re prepared to stop the run. We know they have a good back like you say and we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure he doesn’t get a good start.”

Arkansas and LSU will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the game shown on the SEC Network.