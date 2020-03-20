Jones Named Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK — The college basketball season may have ended abruptly last week, but the 2019-20 postseason honors continue to roll in for Arkansas Razorbacks junior guard Mason Jones, who on Friday was selected Honorable Mention All American by the Associated Press.

Jones — he received 11 AP voting points for the AA team, with a minimum of 10 voting points required to make any AA team — was named SEC Co-Player of the Year by the AP on March 10, and on the same day he was a unanimous selection to the AP’s All SEC first team as well as an All SEC first team pick by the league’s coaches.

Jones and Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley were the only two SEC players to be recognized as AP All Americans as both were on the Honorable Mention list.

Jones, who shared the AP SEC POY honor with Reggie Perry of Mississippi State, became just the third Razorback to earn the league’s top player honor since Arkansas entered the SEC in 1991-92 as he joined Bobby Portis (2015) and two-time winner Corliss Williamson (1994 and 1995).

The trio of Jones, Portis, and Williamson also share the honor of being named AP All Americans in the same seasons that they were tabbed as SEC POY. Portis was named AP second-team All American in 2015, while Williamson was also named AP second-team All American in both 1994 and 1995.

Jones, a 6-5 native of DeSoto, TX, finished the regular season with a long list of accomplishments that cemented his All American and league player of the year resume …

* Jones’ 22.0 points per game led the SEC and was eighth among NCAA Division 1 scorers (third in the nation among players from high-major programs)

* Jones became the first Razorback to finish as the SEC’s leading scorer.

* Jones was named SEC Player of the Week four times during the season, making him one of only three players in league history to win the honor at least four times in a season.

* Jones is the only player in the SEC to lead his team in scoring, rebounding (5.5 per game), assists (3.4 per game), and steals (1.6 per game).

* Jones’ nine games of scoring 30 or more points this season was the most in the SEC, and it wass the most in the league in over 20 years.

* Jones’ two 40-points-or-more games this season was tops in the SEC, and only two other SEC players (Shaquille O’Neal of LSU twice in 2001-02 and Jodie Meeks of Kentucky three times in 2008-09) have been able to match that feat in the last 30 years.

* Jones led all NCAA D1 players in both free throws made (233) and free throws attempted (282), and his 213th free throw made against LSU on March 4 was the most in a season in school history.

* Jones’ 82.6% shooting from the free throw line ranked eighth in the SEC.

* Jones became the 44th Razorback to reach 1,000 career points at Arkansas, and he’s one of only eight Hogs to reach the milestone in two seasons.

* Jones is one of five finalists for the postseason Jerry West Award that will honor the top shooting guard in the nation.

* Jones was among 30 players in NCAA D1 who were on the Naismith national player of the year mid-season watch list.

* Jones led Arkansas (20-12, 8-11 in SEC games) with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in an 86-73 win over Vanderbilt on March 11 in the first-round of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., which turned out to be the season finale not only for the Hogs but all of the SEC and college basketball due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Linked is the entire AP All American team — 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mention …

https://apnews.com/3d92b64da54c460464da56f7ad9002e9