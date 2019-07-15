Jordan Johnston named interim head football coach at Jacksonville High

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – An interim head football coach has been named for Jacksonville High School.

Jordan Johnston has been selected to lead the Jacksonvillle Titans in the upcoming season.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District shared news of Johnston’s appointment on Monday afternoon.

“This program is about to go to another level and I cannot wait to get started. With our talented players, incredible coaching staff, and new facilities, we have a chance to do something special here,” Johnston said in a news release.

A meet and greet will be held with Johnston on July 22 at JMS Auditorium, starting at 6 p.m.

Johnston is a graduate of Bald Knob High School and Arkansas State University, where he was a 2-year letterman in football.

He has held coaching positions at Cedar Ridge High School, Marion High School and Riverview High School.

