FAYETTEVILLE — Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning was offered by Arkansas on Monday.

Manning, 6-3, 190, has outstanding athletic ability and is pleased to have an offer to his mother’s alma mater.

“It meant a lot,” Manning said. “It’s my mom old school. She always said she loved it there and it’s close. It meant a lot to me.”

His mother, Roxanne McCrory at the time, played for Razorbacks basketball team from 1995-97. Manning has offers to such schools as Missouri, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati and several others. He talked about how his recruiting is going.

“It’s going good,” Manning said. “I’ve been getting a lot of traffic which is good,” Manning said. “I’m grateful for it. It’s been going good and hopefully it picks up now that the dead period has ended.”

Manning plans to get down to Fayetteville at some point before making a decision.

“I haven’t been there sport’s related, but I’ve been there because it’s my mom’s old school,” Manning said. “She just went to visit. I am going to try to get down for a prospect day or just a visit when I’m free if I find time in the spring or summer.”

As a junior, Manning caught 69 passes for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing 12 times for 64 yards. He returned seven kickoffs for 294 yards (42.0 avg). At 6-foot-3 too he’s able to use his height as an advantage as he wins most of the 50-50 balls.

“I use my size and speed very well,” Manning said. “My athleticism I use that to jump over the smaller defenders. I can jump over them. In my conference, I’m usually stronger than them too. Being taller helps with the jump balls and stuff.”

Manning also has some specific things he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m looking for a school where my playing style fits best,” Manning said. “I’m looking for a good receiver’s coach.”

Kenny Guiton coaches the receivers at Arkansas and has made a strong impression on Manning who hopes to get to know him even better in the coming weeks.

“He’s a good, honest guy,” Manning said. “I called him last night as well with my parents. I just got to [talk] to him. I really need to get down and meet him in person to see how I really feel about the coach.”

Manning is also a standout in track & field as a long jumper. Arkansas has one of the nation’s best programs for track & field as well. Is that a sport you would also double in at college or just concentrate on football?

“I plan to just concentrate on football, but it depends on how my track season goes this year and stuff,” Manning said. “So really I’m undecided on that.”

At this time, Manning isn’t ready to start naming favorites. That is something that will come later in the recruiting process.

“I will have a list after spring after all the visits,” Manning said.

Arkansas went 9-4 this season and that caught Manning’s attention.

“It’s pretty hard to do that in that conference,” Manning said. “That’s the best conference in the world. Two of the losses were to Georgia and Alabama too.”

As far as his own season, Manning had some very good statistics. He reflected back on how he felt it went overall.

“It went good,” Manning said. “Hopefully my senior season will be even better. I’ve just got to keep working. I did pretty good. There’s a lot to still improve on from last year.”

Manning improving may be a scary thought to his opponents. He’s already a Top 10 recruit in Missouri and four-star wide receiver nationally.

Click here for his highlights.