JUCO Transfer Brady Slavens Set to Be a Big Addition for Diamond Hogs

Before the baseball season was cancelled, Brady Slavens was hitting .507 at Johnson County Community College and was leading the NJCAA with 14 home runs in just 23 games.

Slavens says the key was to just start having fun. “I think that was the biggest part. Just keeping things simple and playing the game of baseball. Not having to worry about anything and pleasing anybody.”

That mindset made for a massive improvement from the year before when Slavens was batting .218 in his freshman season at Wichita State.

“It’s always been there but people figure it out at different times,” says Slavens. “There was a lot of stuff that went on at Wichita that people don’t know about. I started off the season good there that’s what people don’t realize. It’s sometimes hard for a high school kid to play for that length of time, getting used to it without a fall season. Baseball is just fun now for me you know.”

Slavens is currently spending his summer playing with some future teammates in the Perfect Timing Baseball League in Springdale.

Arkansas infielder, Jacob Nesbit, says Slavens is a great teammate. “I mean I can already tell that just through eight games of summer baseball out here. It’s just going to be awesome to get to know him even more and see where he fits in in the locker room.”

Slavens already had 47 RBI when the 2020 season ended and ranked 6th in the league in hits.

When we asked why he decided to leave and come to Arkansas, Slavens said the real question is why not?

“Growing up in Kansas City Arkansas has always been one of the schools that most kids want to go to. They’re really good at player development, getting guys to the big leagues and it’s SEC obviously. The fan base it can’t be beat. So why not Arkansas.”

Slavens played mainly at third base last season with the Cavaliers. We’ll see where he fits on the field next year at Baum Walker Stadium.