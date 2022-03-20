No. 9 Arkansas Women’s Golf finished seventh at the MountainView Collegiate on Sunday afternoon, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs ended the event at five-under as a team. Kajal Mistry won the first event of her collegiate career, carding a career-best 206 (-10) to finish atop the leaderboard in the desert. Texas Tech came from behind to win the team trophy, going four-under as a team on the final day to edge San Jose State.

Mistry was brilliant all tournament long, finishing all three rounds under par (68-67-71) for the first time in her career. Mistry was clutch at the finish, too, as her birdie on her 17th hole proved to be the difference, helping her edge Natasha Oon of San Jose State by just one stroke. She becomes the second Hog to win an individual title during the 2021-22 season, as the departed Brooke Matthews won both the Cougar Classic and the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in the fall. Mistry and Matthews become the first Hog duo to win at least one individual medal each in the same season since Matthews and Arkansas great Maria Fassi did so back during the 2018-19 season.

Ela Anacona notched her second straight top-25 finish at the MountainView, carding a 215 (72-69-74) over her 54 holes played. Though Anacona finished her last 18 two-over, she remained under par for the event, just the third time in her career doing so. Anacona finished the final round carding three birdies and five bogeys.

Third for the Hogs was Julia Gregg, who played another even round to get inside the top-35 on the individual leaderboard. For the second straight day, the Hogs had an eagle played, as Gregg holed out on the par-four sixth. Gregg played two birdies and four bogeys on the day.

Cory Lopez finished tied for 42nd and Miriam Ayora placed 72nd.