Kalin Bennett, Arkansas teen with autism, recruited to play basketball at Kent State

As a child, Bennett was told he may never walk or talk

NBC NEWS – An Arkansas teen with autism who was once told he would never walk or talk has defied the odds — and is now joining Kent State University’s basketball team.

Kalin Bennett, 18, of Little Rock, was recruited by the Ohio school earlier this month, and accepted Kent State’s offer to play starting next season. It was a history-making move: According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Bennett may be the first student-athlete with autism to sign a national letter of intent to play a team sport at the Division I level.

At 6 feet, 10 inches, and with a stellar athletic record, Bennett has big dreams for Kent State — both on and off the court. Click here to watch this report from NBC News.