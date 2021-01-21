Kam Curl Had Impressive Rookie Season

Washington Football Team strong safety Kamren Curl (31) dives into the end zone for a touchdown after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

FAYETTEVILLE — Safety Kam Curl finished his rookie season with 37 stops.

Curl thus was able to do something no other rookie safety had accomplished in the Pro Football Focus era.

Kam Curl had 37 defensive stops in 2020:



🛑 Only rookie Safety to lead his position in PFF era (2006)#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/AygiLhZfK9 — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) January 21, 2021

Curl was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Washington with the No. 216 pick. He was drafted after playing three seasons at the University of Arkansas.

Curl took over the starting strong safety after Landon Collins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8. In Week 9 against the New York Giants, Curl had 11 tackles and recorded his first sack. Curl helped lead his team to the playoffs.

Curl played high school football at Muskogee (Okla.).