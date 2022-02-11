The Arkansas baseball team is always filled with some of the nation’s best professional prospects and this year’s roster is no different. The Diamond Hogs return veteran stars like Robert Moore, Jalen Battles and Cayden Wallace that will create the backbone of their team, but there’s a dark horse in the mix, true freshman Peyton Stovall.

How good is Stovall heading into his first season at Arkansas? Well, he pretty much turned down $2.4 million in high school from the MLB to join the Razorbacks this year.

The Haughton, Louisiana native was the No. 29 prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft before opting-out of the draft to play college ball. That 29th pick, held by the Los Angeles Dodgers, had a slot value of $2,424,600.

“It would have been life changing money, but I want to win SEC championships and national championships at Arkansas,” Stovall said in an interview with Jimmy Watson of the Shreveport Times in July of 2021. “The draft will still be there in three years.”

And those teams will be eagerly awaiting for Stovall, 18, to become draft eligible once again. Perfect Game already has him ranked as the second-best freshman in all of college baseball. And Stovall has been named the Preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by both D1Baseball and Baseball America.

They aren’t the only ones high on the new Hog’s potential, here’s a snippet from his draft scouting profile put together by the MLB itself:

“Some evaluators say he’s the best hitter in the Midwest — college or high school. One veteran scout said Stovall has the best swing in his area since Todd Walker, who played 12 seasons in the Majors after going eighth overall in the 1994 Draft.“

In his senior season playing shortstop at Haughton High School, Stovall had a .505 batting average, with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs.

But shortstop likely won’t be his position at Arkansas or the next level. His MLB scouting report concluded that Stovall “doesn’t have the quickness or range to play there at the next level.” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn could be on the same page with that evaluation. He’s playing Stovall at first base during his team’s preseason scrimmages.

“We put him at first and he liked it. He’s good over there. He’s right at six-foot tall so he isn’t as tall as some of the other first basemen, but if you throw it in the dirt, he is going to pick it. He’s going to play second base for us in the future, but Peyton is a good teammate, good kid, works hard,” said Van Horn.

For now, second is Robert Moore’s spot, but there is no hurry. Stovall will bring an incredibly reliable bat into the lineup for a few years at Arkansas and the ability to play multiple positions until he more than likely leaves school early as a high draft pick.

That life changing money will come again for Stovall, but for now, Arkansas fans can enjoy watching one of the best young prospects in the nation bud into a star.