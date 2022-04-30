FAYETTEVILLE — Kendall Diggs doesn’t usually start on the weekend games, but Dave Van Horn inserted him into Saturday night’s lineup and it paid off for a 6-3 walk-off victory over Ole Miss in front of 11,736 fans.

Diggs came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth looking for his first hit of the game. After Jalen Battles popped up to first base, Jace Bohrofen singled. Braydon Webb then walked. That brought Diggs to the plate. He hit a 3-2 pitch over the fence in right field that left no doubt when it went off the bat it was gone. The Hogs celebrated on the field to even the series at one each.

“It was a huge stage and I was ready,” Diggs said.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Brady Slavens hit a solo home run.

Ole Miss answered with a solo home run from TJ McCants in the top of the second and then Tim Elko hit one in the top of the third for a 2-1 lead.

Webb then gave the Hogs a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth when he hit a two-run shot over the fence in left field. Bohrofen was on first after being hit by a pitch.

Ole Miss threatened in the seventh, but didn’t score. In the eighth, Ole Miss pushed a runner across when the bases were walked loaded with no outs.

It looked like extra innings might be in the works until Diggs hit his shot. Brady Tygart worked two innings in relief to get the win and move to 2-1 on the season. Jack Dougherty took the loss and is now 1-3.

Arkansas (33-10, 13-7) and Ole Miss (24-18, 7-13) will meet in the rubber game tomorrow at noon and televised on ESPN.