Ketron Jackson Makes College Decision, Calls the Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Royse City (Texas) High School four-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Ketron Jackson has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Jackson, 6-2, 185, announced his decision today.

He chose the Razorbacks, where he visited March 7, over Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Oregon State, SMU and Colorado. He had narrowed his choices down to those seven on June 3. He had 22 offers.

As a junior, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed six times for 85 yards. He also returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.

He previously played at Lancaster (Texas) High School prior to 2019.

My Favorite guys @coachjstepp @kendalbriles really showed me a great time …. thank ya I will be back🐗 pic.twitter.com/QNza5fTBCs — 🌴 ⁸ (@D1_tron) March 8, 2020