Key Arkansas Targets and Percentages Hogs Gain Commitment From Them

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seven commitments for the Class of 2021 with hopes of adding more in the coming days and weeks.

The Razorbacks plan to sign a full class of 25 recruits thus leaving 18 spots still be filled. Here’s a look at some of the key prospects they are still recruiting and odds they land each.

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City (Texas) — A talented four-star receiver who narrowed his list from 23 offers to a Top 14 over the weekend. He visited Arkansas on March 7 and had a very good visit. Odds Hogs Land Him: 75-percent

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview — Has added offers at a very fast pace. Over 20 offers and still adding them. His friend and quarterback at Parkview has already committed to the Hogs. Odds Hogs Land Him: 85-percent

Dreyden Norwood, CB, 6-1, 175, Fort Smith Northside — One of two prospects in Arkansas in this class who holds an offer from the Hogs and hasn’t committed. He is considering Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia and Missouri in addition to the Hogs. Odds Hogs Land Him: 85-percent

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 197, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian (Texas) — It was thought Hogs would land him a few week’s ago, but then he opted to wait on making a decision. One of the schools that reportedly wanted him to wait was Clemson. The Hogs would love to add him to Landon Rogers. Odds Hogs Land Him: 70-percent

Cameron Ball, DL, 6-5, 282, Atlanta Tri-Cities (Ga.) — A key Arkansas target on the defensive line. Hogs are battling several schools including Georgia Tech for him. He is keeping an open mind about the recruiting. Loves Sam Pittman and Jimmy Smith. Odds Hogs Land Him: 60-percent

Joko Willis, LB, 6-3, 210, Independence Community College (Kan.) — From same high school as Andy Boykin who inked with the Hogs in February. At the same junior college that produced Rakeem Boyd. Arkansas is searching for linebackers with speed and Willis fits that description. Odds Hogs Land Him: 70-percent