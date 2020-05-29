Key Wide Receiver Target Ketron Jackson Set to Cut List Again

FAYETTEVILLE — Royse City (Texas) High School four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson is set to narrow his list again.

He tweeted on Friday that he will release his Top 7 on June 3.

Top 7 coming June 3rd.. — 🌴 ⁸ (@D1_tron) May 29, 2020

He had cut his list of 21 offers to 14 on May 16. That list included Arkansas, Texas, SMU, Illinois, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Auburn, Baylor, Alabama, Colorado, Oregon State, Texas A&M and LSU.

He visited Arkansas on March 7 for a Junior Day. He said at that time Arkansas was at the top of his list.

As a junior, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns, rushed six times for 85 yards and returned two kickoffs for 45 yards.