FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Alabama will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS Saturday, Nov. 20, in Tuscaloosa.

Arkansas faces LSU this weekend while No. 2 Alabama will host New Mexico State. Alabama won this game 52-3 last year in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas’ last win in this series was Sept. 23, 2006, as they took a 24-23 two-overtime win in Fayetteville.