HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Kirby Lady Trojans are your 1A girls state champs. Kirby beat Viola 49-42 in the first game of this weekend’s basketball state finals.

Despite a Viola run that gave the Longhorns a lead early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Trojans used clutch free throw shooting to pull away for the win.

See highlights of Viola’s state championship win.