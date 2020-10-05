Kirk Herbstreit Recognizes Sam Pittman, Barry Odom and Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has recognized Arkansas and then coaches Sam Pittman along with Barry Odom following the big win over Mississippi State Saturday night in Starkville.

Arkansas snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak with the 21-14 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State. Herbstreit rated Pittman and Odom, the defensive coordinator, as the top performing coaches of the week. Arkansas was second among his top performing teams of the week as well.

Matt Campbell and Iowa State were No. 1 following the 37-30 upset win over Oklahoma.

Pittman was presented the game ball by Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ director of athletics and vice-chancellor following the game.

“The mood in the locker room was probably everything you might expect,” Pittman said. “The kids have gone for a long time without having an opportunity to win, and against a team – I mean, that’s a ranked football team. I think they were 15, 16, somewhere in there. For us to come in here in their place and win, it was a tremendous effort by the guys and they were ecstatic. Hunter Yurachek gave me the game ball, so that’ll be with me forever. But I don’t know if the guys feel like the pressure’s off their back. I think they just looked at it as a new season. They wanted to win a game and certainly they were tired of losing SEC games.”