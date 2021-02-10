Kirk’s Korner: Despite Rumors to the Contrary, Arkansas and Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium Continue Relationship

FAYETTEVILLE — Ever since the University of Arkansas expanded Reynolds Razorback Stadium rumors have persisted on a yearly basis the Razorbacks would stop playing games in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

It’s beginning to look as if War Memorial Stadium may be like a cat with nine lives. The rumors persist and yet the Hogs continue to schedule games there. It seems War Memorial Stadium and Little Rock may have been granted a lifeline when Jeff Long was ousted from the vice-chancellor and athletic director position. Sources had indicated Long planned to stop playing games there, but that never materialized beyond a rumor.

Hunter Yurachek replaced Long and now has the Hogs playing in War Memorial Stadium at least through 2025. The Hogs and Arkansas State will meet there in 2025. Arkansas will play UAPB there in 2021 and 2024 and Western Carolina in 2023.

“The one thing I’ve learned about the state of Arkansas since I’ve been here is that the Razorbacks are spread throughout this state, and our presence across this state is very, very important,” Yurachek said. “There’s not another major professional sports franchise. There’s no another Power 5 franchise. We have a presence in Central Arkansas. Our baseball team is there on an annual basis. In a normal year, our men’s and women’s basketball teams would be competing there. It’s important for our football team to be there as well. But those other sports compete in non-conference competition, not in SEC competition. The baseball stadium over there is traditionally sold out, and the basketball arena the last time our men’s team was there was soldout. I think once our football program gets to where I know Sam Pittman is going to being it, that War Memorial Stadium will be sold out for these games as well.”

It appeared Sam Pittman and the Hogs would be playing Missouri there in odd years. Much was made about moving the Missouri game to Little Rock in years the Tigers came to Arkansas. The reason was it’s Thanksgiving Weekend and most students are gone from the campus so it seemed like a natural to play that game in Little Rock. That lasted one year in what turned out to be Barry Odom’s final game as head coach at Missouri. The Tigers fired Odom following that game and Yurachek had fired Chad Morris two games prior to that. Pittman was against playing SEC games in Little Rock due to recruiting restrictions.

“I’m going to kind of defer all that to Hunter,” Pittman said. “Certainly we know that we have Pine Bluff, Western Carolina and A-State over there in the next three to five years, in the odd years that we go over there (one even year in 2024). We’ll see how it goes. I’m not the know-all of whether we should play five games over there or one game, all that stuff. I’m just a football coach. I just knew that going over there and playing an SEC school, I felt like it would hurt our recruiting because we couldn’t see the players. I’m all for whatever the state and Hunter decides to do in the future of Little Rock.”

While some portion of the Razorback fan base is opposed to playing Arkansas State, Yurachek said he felt it was necessary to play an in-state opponent in Little Rock to be allowed to move Missouri back to Fayetteville.

“I believe so,” Yurachek said. “When you talk about what are meaningful games in Little Rock if you’re not gonna play SEC games there you have to look at your future SEC football schedule. I think meaningful games is those in-state games with Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Arkansas State.”

Razorback Football games in Little Rock are a tradition for many fans throughout the state. Growing up in Mena, this reporter lived about the same distance from Little Rock and Fayetteville. Prior to I-49 it was much easier to get to Little Rock than Fayetteville due to Highway 71 from Alma. It was a slow and curvy drive from Alma to Fayetteville.

But now there’s an interstate leading into Fayetteville and the expanded stadium. The question of whether to continue playing football games in Little Rock likely isn’t going to go away for Yurachek. So does he see football games there beyond 2025?

“I will tell you our presence in Central Arkansas is important across all of our sports,” Yurachek said. “We work on more of an annual basis with men’s and women’s basketball and baseball and we’re scheduled out now through ’25 in football. We’ll just continue to evaluate what’s best for our athletic program. If it’s best for our program to continue to grow to be in Central Arkansas, we’ll continue to be in Central Arkansas.”

One complaint by some fans is some of the conditions at War Memorial Stadium. Are there any upgrades planned for there?

“I don’t know about the fan amenities, but I can tell you that they installed a new turf last year, they renovated the visiting team locker room, they were in the process of renovating the home locker room in preparation for the Missouri game this year, so that’ll be ready for the Pine Bluff game,” Yurachek said. “Other than that from a fan amenities standpoint I don’t know what their plans are for the golf course that surround it. That was a big tailgating spot. But I can tell you they made a concerted effort to improve the student-athlete amenities within War Memorial Stadium.”

Yurachek seems to be the first athletic director at Arkansas not opposed to playing in-state opponents. It would seem that if Arkansas plans to expand it’s in-state schedule beyond 2025 that be good news for Little Rock.

“I really only work with our football coach on football scheduling,” Yurachek said. “All of our other coaches handle their schedules individually, but they all have the wherewithal to schedule in-state schools as they see fit. I think as we look at more regional scheduling that is both more efficient for cost and travel and things of that nature, I think you will continue to see that moving forward.”

Does that mean more than one game against Arkansas State?

“Well, I’ll tell you right now it’s just 2025,” Yurachek said. “It was a challenging enough hurdle to get to 2025. I think the ice breaker is Terry Mohajir and I have been friend for a while. We were able to communicate and work through this, and I think the support of Chancellor (Joseph) Steinmetz that I received from him and our board and some of the behind-the-scenes things they did to help make this happen.

“I think we’ve proven in competition in other sports, with our baseball program playing our sister schools and playing Little Rock. We actually lost our first game to Little Rock, but we still went on to the College World Series that year. And we still had top recruiting classes. Things didn’t fall apart across our state because the Razorbacks were competing against other schools within the state.”

Many fans prefer to continue playing games in Little Rock, but some of that group are opposed to the opponent being Arkansas State. There’s never a dull moment when debating where the Hogs should play their home football games.