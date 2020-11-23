Kirk’s Korner: SEC Needs to Make Some Corrections

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talks with a game official during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC is the best league in college sports particularly football and there’s not much of an argument there.

However, in some ways the SEC reminds me of the rich parent who, to the outside world, appears to be providing a model life for its family. But upon a closer look there’s some disturbing things happening in the home.

If you get a little creative and consider the SEC a parent of 14 children you can draw your own conclusions. It appears they don’t treat all members of the family the same.

I have seen the arguments that Arkansas shouldn’t be treated the same as say an Alabama because of the national prestige the Tide has brought the SEC in football under Nick Saban. Some have made a strong argument and it sounds good, but let’s take a closer look and use the family as an example.

If you have 14 children and you have one who is very successful right now whether that is in the businesss world or school and then you have another child who is working just as hard, but because of various things hasn’t had near the success as the other one.

As a parent, do you treat the one who has success better or do you still treat them the same? You may be more proud of the successful one, but wouldn’t any decent parent still treat them the same?

The SEC has not treated Arkansas and some other schools the same this season and in the past. But this season has produced some blatant things from the SEC that is disturbing.

It all started with the change of the schedule to all-SEC games. In the false word of pretending to balance the schedules the SEC basically stuck it to Arkansas and Missouri. They gave Arkansas games against Florida and Georgia. It was clear the SEC was going to try to protect Alabama and the schools at the top probably in hopes of getting two teams into the playoffs if possible.

The Razorbacks then faced Georgia, Florida and Tennessee from the East in addition to Missouri. No Kentucky, South Carolina or Vanderbilt. They had no formula for the selection of which teams play who, but used the balancing the schedule bogus lie as an excuse.

Then at Auburn this year the Razorbacks were the victim of a very bad call at the end. In what should have been ruled a fumble, the SEC officials ruled the play intentional grounding and blew it dead. It cost the Hogs a win over Auburn.

Then on Saturday the same official who gave Arkansas a good working over (lack of better words that can be used in print) in Florida in 2009 showed up to work the Hogs game against LSU.

On one play the Razorbacks recovered a fumble, but the ball was given back to LSU. Arkansas bias thinking the ball should have gone to Arkansas? Check out the SEC Network’s Matt Stinchcomb on the play.

“Clearly Arkansas’ ball,” Stinchcomb said. “That’s a really bad call. There’s no other way to describe it.”

On another play Jalen Catalon was called for targeting and obviously ejected from the game.

“I don’t see that,” Stinchcomb said. “I don’t know how that call can possibly be confirmed. I also don’t know how you can play defense if you are not able to make a play that looks like that. He turned his entire body sideways. I didn’t even see any head or neck contact.”

The SEC is the successful parent living in a mansion, but don’t look too close or some of the glow will go away.