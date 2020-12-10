KJ Jefferson Impressed Teammates Who Express Full Confidence in Him

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson made his second start of his career on Saturday at Missouri.

Jefferson responded by passing the test with flying colors. He completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 13 times for 32 yards and a touchdown. Sam Pittman was impressed with him, but wasn’t surprised with the performance after watching him in practice last week.

“Well I had a lot of confidence in KJ going in, obviously, to the Missouri game because we had seen him practice with the 1’s the entire week,” Pittman said. “We’ve always had confidence in KJ. However, Feleipe was playing very well also. The decision is going to be made on Feleipe’s health and how he is and can he play in the game. If yes, he’s going to play. No, then KJ will play. If Feleipe plays, will KJ have the opportunity to play? Absolutely. We’ll just have to wait and continue to see. Does it make you feel any better? Probably not. We felt like KJ was a really good player. We knew what we have and know what we have going into the Alabama game with both quarterbacks certainly if Feleipe can play.”

Pittman even fast forwarded the talk about Jefferson when at halftime the SEC Network reporter was asking about Feleipe Franks not being available.

“Let’s talk about KJ Jefferson,” Pittman said. “He’s doing a helluva job. He’s doing a great job. Making plays with his feet, controlling the offense. He’s running it well. He’s on a huge stage. We had to call a timeout and other than that he’s really doing a great job. Our offense is rolling right now. We’re got to keep it up.”

Sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks had a big game on Saturday as he was targetedd 15 times by Jefferson. Burks caught 10 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 14 on three attempts. He attempted one pass. Burks was impressed with Jefferson.

“Me and KJ, it feels like we grew up with each other,” Burks said. “We were roommates last year, and we always talked about this. That connection with each other. Just the way that we prepare — the wide receiver group prepares with the quarterback group — each day, there were times in practice where he threw the same ball and he just connected perfect. It really wasn’t a surprise.”

Burks talked about what Jefferson was like in the huddle.

“KJ, he practices like a champ,” Burks said. “And it really wasn’t a surprise. He prepares every day like he’s fixing to start every game each week. It’s just the way he carries himself. And really like our whole team carries ourselves.

“We know if he has to come in, or him, Jack (Lindsey), anybody has to come in, we’re going to be ready. So it really wasn’t a surprise to us.”

Jefferson’s first collegiate start was at LSU as a true freshman in 2019. Against the eventual national champions, Jefferson completed 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards and rushed 12 times for 27 yards. Burks talked about where he feels Jefferson has made the most growth since last fall.

“I would say just the way he studies the playbook,” Burks said. “He’s gotten in the playbook a lot more this year. You can tell that he wants it. Obviously, he wanted it last year, but it’s just a maturity each year where everybody gets better. That’s one place where I’ve seen him get better at.”

Left tackle Myron Cunningham was one of the blockers for Jefferson on Saturday.

“I think KJ stepping in for us at the Missouri game just showed the level of maturity he has and how whenever your number is called you have to be ready,” Cunningham said. “And he was ready. He prepared the whole week like a starter and like a leader. That’s what he came out and did. He led the team and we were successful.”

If Franks is unable to go against Alabama, Jefferson will start again. It’s one thing to start against Missouri, but Alabama is another thing.

“I think he’ll be just fine,” Cunningham said. “He prepares like a winner. That’s what he is. I think in the huddle he calm. He’s collected. He’s just a leader, and I know if he has to step in for us against Alabama that he’ll be ready.”

Cunningham was on the offensive line last year when Jefferson started against LSU.

“I think starting in an SEC game always help you with experience because experience is the best tool,” Cunningham said. “I think he’ll be find versus Alabama if he has to step in. I think he’ll be good.”

On the opposite side of the football is safety Jalen Catalon who came in the same recruiting class with Jefferson. Catalon has gone against him in practice.

” I’ve seen KJ from the very get go watch film and just looked up to Feleipe and make sure he was connected to him and kind of watching,” Catalon said. “When it was time to go in, he did his thing and I was proud of him, and I think he showed that he’s a top quarterback in the country and can lead this team in the years to come. But I was just excited to see him get his opportunity and make the most of it. He just utilized his opportunity. I was proud of him and I knew the work he put in to get to that moment. He played a great game.”

Running back Trelon Smith was also impressed with Jefferson on Saturday.

“Coming into this game I believed in KJ a 100-percent,” Smith said. “He prepared all week. Me personally, he did an outstanding job stepping up for Feleipe and just coming in and playing his butt off. We put up 48 points on offense and I feel like he just did a great job overall today.”

Arkansas and Alabama will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.