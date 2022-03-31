FAYETTEVILLE — Wet and cool temperatures pushed Arkansas’ fifth spring practice inside the Walker Pavilion on Thursday, but that didn’t stop a lot of work getting done.

The highlight of the day was probably when KJ Jefferson found Malik Hornsby in stride streaking down the right sideline for a long touchdown pass. Hornsby once again spent the majority of the practice at quarterback, but did work at wide receiver some as well. Sam Pittman said Jefferson looks like the veteran quarterback he is after a successful 9-4 redshirt sophomore season.

“A lot of confidence. Throwing the ball with velocity,” Pittman said. “Throwing the deep ball well. Threw a good one – or two – to Malik today, actually. That was a nice catch he made on the very first play of team run. But what he’s done is, even though the kids believed that he was a captain last year, which I did too, but I was a little bit surprise because he hadn’t played before, but voted team captain. I shouldn’t have been because I understand how the team feels about him. He’ll be a captain again. He leads the football team, along with those guys in the secondary. I think they’re very valuable, too… All of them are, actually, but those are the older guys that are leading us.”

On Thursday following practice Pittman talked about how the Hornsby to wide receiver some came about.

“Well, to be perfectly honest, when he went in the portal over Christmas,” Pittman said. “I want to explain that too, you know. Sometimes you say things that aren’t true. I want you to know I’m not saying things that I believe is not going to be true. I don’t know if that makes sense. But Malik didn’t miss any practice. Didn’t miss anything. He got in the portal over (… a break) The thing that bothers me is if we’ve got guys working for three weeks and a guy goes into the portal, he doesn’t like who comes back on the portal, and he says ‘Can I come back to the team? No. You missed three weeks of ball, work. Malik didn’t do that.

“In that conversation, I said we’re going to give you every bit of opportunity to win the starting quarterback job, but also, if you come back, I need you to be open to playing wide receiver. So we’re doing it at a slow pace. We certainly want to give him every opportunity to win the starting quarterback job. But I think you’ve seen it and we certainly have seen that he can help us tremendously as a wide receiver. So that’s how it came about. To his credit, he’s doing a really good job with it and he’s having to play extra reps and those things. But I think with (Cade) Fortin coming on a little bit, more and more and more, that will help us be able to do that a little bit.”

Hornsby, like all the quarterbacks, wears a black protective jersey. Pittman talked about if that will change in future when he’s playing wide receiver.

“Yeah, we’re going to keep it that way,” Pittman said. “I also think the guys that we have in green, they’re just going to — we’re going to scrimmage but they’re still in green and the quarterbacks are still in black, so if Malik happens to be out there, we’re not going to tackle him at wide receiver and certainly at quarterback. Same thing with (Jalen) Cat[alon]. Cat is still in the green but we have to scrimmage him. We’ll just have to … that’s the worst part of scrimmage is when you have that happen, you know you have to decide, ‘Would he have tackled him? Would he not have?’ Things of that nature. It’s more important about how we’ll play, and if we’re crisp and solid and those things.

“But him and probably Haselwood would be the two greens that come right off the top of my head. We’re going to keep them in green Saturday but we’re going to play them. Cat and Haselwood, neither one of them would probably play in that combination time anyway.”

Another highlight was when two freshmen hooked up for an interception. Linebacker Jordan Crook tipped a pass and defensive back Jaylen Lewis picked it off.

The Hogs will hold their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. Pittman talked about the process he will use.

“We’re going to have a rack of ones, twos, threes,” Pittman said. “We go good on good every day. So we go one-one, two-two, three-threes. Not necessarily in that order but one, three, two. Saturday we’re going to go one-two, two-one, three-three. Then a combo period and then three-three again. So the combination probably would be for example take KJ out and put Malik with the ones. Put Ty’Kieast Crawford at right tackle. Probably in that combo you’ll see three or four guys on both sides of the ball out, like we did in fall practice.

“But basically we want Malik Hornsby to play with the best offensive line he can. And then on defense there will be some guys like Bumper (Pool) that we will probably take him out during that part of the scrimmage. And we’re going to come back and scrimmage the Red area high and low. Then we’re going to come back and thud third down and thuds 2-minute. It won’t be like it was before in the scrimmages where we are going to immediately do the situation. In other words if we’re three and out we’re not going to punt the ball. We’re going to scrimmage, scrimmage, scrimmage O vs. D. And then we’re going to break it off a little bit like practice is where we have a punt period and a punt return period at the same time and then we’ll have a kickoff. The first will be kickoff and kickoff return and then punt and punt return. The only thing we’ll do as far as what you would call situational would be any time we get into a field goal situation or extra point. We’re going to kick it immediately at that point. We’re going to put a little bit more pressure on our kickers that way.”

The scrimmage on Saturday will be closed to the public and media. A couple of key recruits were present on Thursday including Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer and Mansfield (Texas) Class of 2023 defensive lineman Kaleb James, who is committed to Arkansas. Archer has offers to Arkansas, Missouri and Michigan.