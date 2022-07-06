By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE —

According to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had the highest grade of any quarterback in the SEC on 25+ yards last season.

Jefferson led the SEC with a grade of 95.6 on throws of 25+ yards. The two quarterbacks immediately behind him competed in the national championship game as well as one won the Heisman Trophy. Alabama’s Bryce Young was next at 95.4 while Georgia’s Stetson Bennett was 92.8. Young also pocketed the Heisman Trophy while Bennett led the Bulldogs to the national championship.

In 2021, Jefferson started all 13 games while leading the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record and win in the Outback Bowl. Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also rushed 146 times for 664 yards and six touchdowns.

With Treylon Burks now in the NFL and Tyson Morris as well as De’Vion Warren gone Jefferson will have several new wide receivers to throw to this season.

Among the receivers are redshirt junior Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma, sophomore Ketron Jackson, redshirt seniors Jaquayln Crawford and Warren Thompson, redshirt freshmen Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson and Landon Rogers. redshirt sophomore Harper Cole, true freshmen Quincey McAdoo, Isaiah Sategna and Sam M”Bake and Toledo transfer Matt Landers.