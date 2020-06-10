Kjerstad Selected 2nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles

Former Razorback outfielder Heston Kjerstad is now a member of the Baltimore Orioles after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft as the 2nd overall pick. Originally drafted in the 36th round by Seattle in the 2017 MLB Draft out of high school coming to school helped Kjerstad improve to the first round.

He is the second highest drafted Hog and the and the 9th Razorback in school history to be drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft. He joins Jeff King (1st overall-1986), Kevin McReynolds (6th overall-1981), Andrew Benintendi (7th overall-2015), Nick Schmidt (23rd overall-2007), Zack Cox (25th overall-2010), David Walling (27th overall-1999), Ryne Stanek (29th overall-2013) and Logan Forsythe (46th overall-2008) as those Hogs who have been drafted in the first round.

Heston started off the 2020 season with a bang hitting .448 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 16 games before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season.

For his career at Arkansas Kjerstad hit .345 with 35 home runs and 124 RBI in 145 games. He also had 32 doubles and a triple with 198 career hits.