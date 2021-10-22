Knox Twins Headed back to War Memorial Stadium for Historic Game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff is (1-5) on the season heading into its biggest game of the year. The Golden Lions taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time in both programs’ history, and it’s happening at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Both teams are coming into Saturday on a losing streak, however Arkansas is the heavy favorite to win. Although, the Golden Lions have something that the Hogs don’t. That’s the twin defensive duo of Kaleb and Kyle Knox.

The freshmen twins are undefeated at War Memorial stadium thanks to three straight 7A state championships, beating Benton each time in the Salt Bowl, and some other regular season wins with the Bryant Hornets.

The Knox twins represent UAPB proudly and will have around 50 family members and friends supporting at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.