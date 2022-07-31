By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Waco (Texas) Connally Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Kobe Black was among the recruits attending Arkansas’ final recruiting day on Saturday prior to preseason practices.

Black, 6-0, 190, isn’t committed to any school and is at the top of several schools list of cornerbacks for the Class of 2024. He talked about the visit on Saturday.

“I had a great time, it feels like family already,” Black said. “I just love everything. The campus, just everybody even the recruits that was here too. They wanted me to commit. They were like go ahead and commit. It’s nothing but family, you’ll have fun. We want you here. Nothing but love and positivity.”

One of the recruits who made friends with him was Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell.

“He’s cool,” Black said. “He also wanted me to commit too.”

Sam Pittman obviously made a good impression on Black. He talked about the highlight of the visit was meeting Pittman.

“He’s not like the other head coaches,” Black said. “He’s very different. He’s more outgoing, funny and not like stuck up. I really like him.”

What would it be like to play for a head coach like Pittman?

“That’s very important because however the head coach acts that usually how the whole program acts,” Black said. “Everybody is outgoing, having fun just not stuck up or too serious about everything.”

Black said the visit was a good one for him to learn more about Arkansas. He has approximately 20 scholarship offers.

“They bumped up a whole bunch,” Black said. “At first I didn’t know too much about them and now I do. They’re most definitely up there now. It helped a lot.”

Dominique Bowman also made a very good impression on Black. Bowman coaches cornerbacks and would be Black’s coach if he chooses the Hogs.

“He’s young,” Black said. “He seems like he’s very confident. DBs, we all have to be confident. He’s very confident and he’s going to tell you the truth. He ain’t going to sugarcoat or nothing like that. Especially being a DB you have to have that swag on the field and you have to be smooth and you have to a lot of confidence.”

Black said he plans to try to make a game this fall at Arkansas and use one of his official visits to the school as well. As a sophomore, Black had 41 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Black also has offers from Texas A&M, Missouri and LSU from the SEC in addition to Arkansas. Among the non-SEC schools who have offered are Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Baylor and Florida State.