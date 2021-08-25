Koilan Jackson Retires From Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas tight end Koilan Jackson has opted to retire from football.

HawgBeat’s Andrew Hutchinson was the first to report this. Jackson, a talented recruit from Joe T. Robinson, had battled injuries much of his time at Arkansas thus limiting his ability to perform. He played wide receiver previously, but opted to move to tight end this past spring though he was unable to go through drills due to an injury.

Jackson is a redshirt senior. At Arkansas, Jackson played in 14 games with one start. He caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. His best season was 2019 when he caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown at Ole Miss. He was able to play in 11 of the 12 games in 2019.

Jackson suffered a knee injury his freshman fall camp and redshirted in 2017. He also missed the entire 2020 season with another injury. Jackson was a four-star recruit coming out of Joe T. Robinson. He played at Little Rock Parkview until his senior season.

Dowell Loggains, Arkansas’ new tight ends coach, was asked about Jackson recently.

“He’s been injured since I’ve been here,” Loggains said. “I obviously played with his brother here at Arkansas. So, I like the family and I can speak on that. I know the kid has some receiving skills I’ve been able to see on tape in the past, but until you get on the field I can’t really comment on which year is different. Every year, you’re getting better and growing. We just haven’t had the chance to get him on the field and see, so it’s hard for me to comment on that.”

Jackson is the second Razorback during preseason camp to retire due to injuries. Linebacker Levi Draper, who also had moved to tight end for camp, retired due to shoulder injuries. Draper transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma prior to the 2020 season.

His father is Keith Jackson who starred at Little Rock Parkview, University of Oklahoma and then in the NFL. An older brother, Keith Jackson Jr., lettered on the defensive line at Arkansas from 2003-06.