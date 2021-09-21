Kopps Among Nominees For AAU James E. Sullivan Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kevin Kopps may soon add another award to his collection.

The former Razorback is one of 38 athletes on the list of nominees for the Amateur Athletic Union James E. Sullivan Award, which was released Monday. The AAU Sullivan Award has been presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding athlete in the United States.

As the college baseball’s most dominant pitcher, Kopps finished the 2021 campaign with a 12-1 record and 11 saves. He posted the nation’s lowest ERA (0.90) and WHIP (0.76), striking out 131 in 89 2/3 innings of work. Opposing hitters had a .162 batting average against the right-hander, who set the program’s single-season record for ERA during his historic year.

Kopps, who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft, took home just about every major award in the sport. The Sugar Land, Texas, native won the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy in addition to being named SEC Pitcher of the Year and National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball.

Voting for the 91st edition of the award opened to the public Monday at www.aausullivan.org. The finalist voting closes at 10:59 p.m. CT Monday, Sept. 27. The AAU James E. Sullivan Award presentation will be held at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 22, with a special recognition reception in conjunction with the Orlando Magic later that night.