Kopps Named Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kevin Kopps’ magical season shows no signs of slowing down.

The Razorback pitcher was one of 25 student-athletes named as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is presented by USA Baseball to the best amateur player in the country. Of the award’s previous 42 winners, only one – outfielder Andrew Benintendi in 2015 – has played at Arkansas.

Kopps, the SEC Pitcher of the Year and National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball, has put together one of the most dominant seasons ever. The redshirt senior has racked up unfathomable numbers while pitching strictly out of the bullpen during the 2021 campaign, owning a perfect 12-0 record on the year with 11 saves and a jaw-dropping 0.68 ERA in 79.2 innings pitched (31 appearances).

The Sugar Land, Texas, native has struck out 120 batters while allowing only six runs and issuing just 15 walks. Kopps leads the nation in numerous categories, including ERA (0.68) and WHIP (0.73), and continues to rewrite the Razorback record book with every outing he makes.

Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline on Tuesday, June 15, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com. The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be named in July.

