Kopps Named to NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of college baseball’s top relief pitchers is a Razorback.

Kevin Kopps has been named to the midseason watch list of the 16th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award. He is one of 65 student-athletes included on the list, which was released Wednesday.

The right-hander has been flat-out dominant during the 2021 campaign, owning a 0.97 ERA in 37.0 innings of relief work (18 appearances) on the year. Kopps has struck out 66 batters and limited opposing hitters to a .177 batting average, allowing only four runs while issuing just 11 walks.

Kopps, the Hogs’ closer, is 6-0 with a team-best five saves this season. Four of his five are of the multi-inning variety, most recently carding a three-inning, six-strikeout save against nationally ranked South Carolina on April 22.

The NCBWA will announce the award finalists on Wednesday, June 9, with the winner being named on Saturday, June 19, at the 2021 College World Series.