By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Lael Lockhart spent one year at Arkansas and now he has been drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Round 9 with the No. 282-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.

Lockhart appeared in 16, including 14 starts, was 3-3 with an ERA of 4.47. He worked 58.1 innings, struck out 68 and walked only 17.